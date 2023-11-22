Vehicle stolen in Manor; 4 taken into custody

article

Four people are in custody after a vehicle was stolen in Manor.

Manor police, DPS aircraft and TCSO K-9 units were out searching the Carriage Hills and Bell Farms neighborhoods Wednesday morning after a man in a red jumpsuit ran from a stolen vehicle.

Three others, who were inside the vehicle when it stopped, were taken into custody.

Police say two of the four people who were taken into custody are now facing charges including, but not limited to, auto theft.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

The incident is still under investigation.