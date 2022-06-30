Search for state hospital escapee prompts increased law enforcement presence

The Vernon Police Department (VPD) announced Thursday that residents in the area may see a significant presence of law enforcement as the search for North Texas State Hospital (NTSH) escapee Alexander Scott Ervin continues.

VPD says it is assembling with Wilbarger County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, USMS and the Attorney Generals' Fugitive Task Apprehension Unit to conduct a systemic search of the last known path taken by Ervin.

Vernon police say no new information has been received, and Ervin has not been seen. Authorities are searching areas in and around Vernon that have yet been checked. Citizens in the area are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings and report any information on this case to local authorities.

In 2014, a Travis County jury found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the death of his father, Ray Scott Ervin.

His brother, Maxwell Ervin, testified that Alexander Ervin attacked their father with a pipe wrench and a folding knife, alleging that Ray Ervin was an imposter. Alexander claimed to be a trained member of the CIA on a mission to kill his father, Maxwell Ervin testified.

Ervin was committed to NTSH in April 2022.

NTSH staff advised Vernon authorities that the 29-year-old was found missing around 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 28.

Police say Ervin left his dormitory room around 9 p.m. Sunday, and was seen on security footage scaling the hospital's 8-foot security fence, leaving the grounds about 15 minutes later.

Ervin is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask that anyone who sees him not to approach him, but call 911 to report it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.