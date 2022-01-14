Veronica Briseño named Assistant City Manager for City of Austin

Veronica Briseño has been selected to serve as Assistant City Manager for the City of Austin.

Briseño has been with the City of Austin for over 20 years, most recently serving as the Chief Economic Recovery Officer, where she provided leadership to the city's COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery. As a part of this effort, she led 12 financial assistance programs for creatives and businesses and coordinated citywide economic response efforts.

Veronica Briseño (City of Austin)

This position, which was previously the deputy city manager position, is responsible for providing leadership to support City government to make it work effectively and collaboratively for everyone, and to ensure government is equitable, ethical, and innovative, as outlined in the City’s Strategic Direction Plan.

The position also will oversee a portfolio of City departments which includes a $258.3 million budget and over 1,072 full-time equivalent employees in:

Building Services

Civil Rights

Communications and Public Information

Communications and Technology Management

Financial Services

Human Resources

Intergovernmental Relations

Labor Relations

Briseño will begin in her new position on January 18 following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Briseño began her career with the city as an intern in the City Manager’s Office, working in a Council Office, serving as an Assistant Director and Director in the Small and Minority Business Resources Department, and various other executive roles. Her most recent roles have been Interim Homeless Strategy Officer, Interim President/Chief Executive Officer of Austin Economic Development Corporation, Economic Development Director, and Chief Economic Recovery Officer. She has Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Government and Journalism and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin.

The city says the search to fill this position began in June 2021, after former Deputy City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde announced her departure to become the City Manager of Boulder, Colo. City Attorney Anne Morgan served in the interim and will be returning to her role as City Attorney later this month.

As a result of Briseño’s appointment, current Acting Economic Development Department Director Sylnovia Holt-Rabb will serve as interim director.

