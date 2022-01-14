Austin ISD increases substitute teacher pay, staff out due to COVID

While many school districts across Texas struggle to find fill-in staff during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Independent School District has found their own way of enticing new employees– a pay increase.

Austin ISD announced Friday that substitute teachers could now earn up to $225 per day, starting next week.

Disregarding previous requirements, the district is now accepting applications from individuals with fewer than 60 college credit hours. Additional compensation is being offered for high-need roles. AISD says that they are currently accepting applications for the current school year, 2021-2022.

The base rate of pay for substitute teachers will be:

$165/day for permanent teacher substitutes at underperforming schools

$150/day for certified substitute teachers

$140/day for degreed substitute teachers

$130/day for substitute teachers with 60+ college hours

$115/day substitute teachers who have fewer than 60 college hours

Additional compensation includes:

$25/day when fulfilling a teacher substitute role while Austin-Travis County is in Stage 5 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Additional $300 for fulfilling a teacher substitute opportunity every working day within a given month when in Stage 4 or 5.

According to AISD, substitute teachers have the flexibility to work as many days as desired. Other benefits of the position include having the opportunity to instruct on a variety of subjects, and work directly with students in a dynamic classroom setting.

All applicants are subject to a screening and background check prior to hiring. If hired, all substitutes will be provided with training prior to working on a school campus.

Additional incentives, requirements, and information on applying can be found on the AISD website.

