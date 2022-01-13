City of Austin offices, facilities to close for MLK Day holiday

The city of Austin says that administrative offices and municipal facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Some facilities and services will not be affected.

Parks and Recreation Facilities

Most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. However, City parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and some pools will be open. Facility hours vary by location, so residents are urged to call ahead or go online for details. Information on closures is available here.

Trash, Recycling and Composting Schedules

Austin Resource Recovery curbside services will not be affected by the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and the Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center will be open, by appointment only. Residents can download the Austin Recycles App or click here to view their collection schedule.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 Test & Vaccination Site Schedules & Dashboard

The Travis County Expo Center will remain open to the public on Monday, Jan. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

The COVID-19 Surveillance, Key Indicators and Long Term Care Facilities dashboards will not be updated on Monday, Jan. 17. Updates will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Austin Public Library Schedule

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore, and the Austin History Center branches will be closed on Jan. 17. Library resources available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will be closed to the public on Jan. 17. and will resume regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following day. Residents who find a stray pet are encouraged to go online for tips on finding the owner.

Due to staffing concerns related to COVID-19 and the difficulty in filling open vacancies, the Austin Animal Center will temporarily be closed to the public on Sundays starting Jan. 23. Direct animal care staff and volunteers will be onsite to provide care.

For questions about city services or information residents can call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 and submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

