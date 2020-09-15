Victim in South Austin auto-pedestrian crash dies

A woman who was hit in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin in August has died.

The incident happened on August 25 at 3:26 a.m. Austin Police Department says 57-year-old Lisa Vann was standing in the middle of the street in the 300 block of westbound East Ben White Service Road when the driver of a dark-colored, four-door sedan hit her.

Vann was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital on August 25 but investigators say they were notified on September 9 that Vann had died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are still looking for the driver who left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

