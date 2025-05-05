Victim killed in deadly San Marcos hit-and-run; police still searching for driver

The Brief A victim was killed in a hit-and-run in San Marcos The driver of the vehicle fled the scene SMPD said the incident happened on May 3 in the 4200 block of Hwy 123, just south of Skylark



A victim was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in San Marcos on Saturday, police said.

Officers are still searching for the driver involved.

The backstory:

Police said on May 3, around 10:46 p.m., officers responded to a deadly hit-and-run in the 4200 block of Hwy 123, just south of Skylark.

A victim was found dead in the southbound lanes.

SMPD investigators believe the victim was hit by two vehicles. The second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating. But, the first vehicle fled and has not been found.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Ford pickup, an early 2000s model. The right-side mirror was left at the scene, the cap has a unique, painted rose.

What you can do:

If you have any information, or have dash-cam video from the area that night, contact Sgt. Scott 512-753-2114 or submit tips through Hays County Crime Stoppers.