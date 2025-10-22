Hays County Sheriff's deputy arrested for public intoxication in Kyle

article

A Hays County Sheriff's deputy is on leave after he was arrested by Kyle police for public intoxication.

What we know:

HCSO says that on Monday, Oct. 21, Kyle police arrested 30-year-old Victor Guajardo in the 100 block of Kennicott Drive.

Guajardo, a HCSO deputy, has been charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He was released without bail according to jail records.

HCSO says that he is assigned to the Patrol Division and was off duty at the time of his arrest.

What's next:

An internal administrative investigation will be conducted alongside the criminal investigation, says HCSO.

Guajardo has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation.