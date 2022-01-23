Victories all around for Texas Hoops as conference play heats up

The University of Texas Men's and Women's basketball teams came out of this weekend triumphant after defeating conference opponents.

The men's squad hosted the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys at Frank Erwin on Saturday. The first 16 minutes of the game were dominated by the Horns who went on a 13-0 run. Things were looking up for Texas until OSU answered with a 16-0 run of their own.

The Longhorns ended the first half trailing behind the Cowboys by two points. Thanks to an OSU foul within the first three minutes of the second half, Texas Junior Forward Tre Mitchell was able to even the scoreboard to 27-27 after sinking two at the line.

After holding the Cowboys to just 24 points in the second half, the Horns managed to beat OSU at home with a final score of 56-51.

Texas Senior Guard Marcus Carr led the team in points, finishing with 14. Senior Forward Timmy Allen was two rebounds shy of a double-double and finished the game with 8 boards and 11 points.

The Longhorns sit at fifth in the conference with a 4-3 Big 12 record. The men's team is traveling to Forth Worth on Tuesday, Jan. 25 to take on TCU at 8 p.m., according to texassports.com.

Speaking of TCU, the UT women's basketball team defeated the Horned Frogs on the road on Saturday, finishing the game with a score of 68-47.

The first quarter of the game came with back-and-forth efforts from both teams. The score was tied two different times in the first quarter, but after a pair of jumpers in the second by Texas Freshman Guard Kyndall Hunter and Senior Guard Joanne Allen-Taylor, UT held the lead for the rest of the game.

Texas' largest lead came in the fourth quarter when the Horns led by 28 points, with the score at 66-38.

Allen-Taylor led the Horns in points with 14. The Senior also finished the game with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Texas Senior Center/Forward Lauren Ebo managed to get her second double-double of the season. Ebo snagged 13 boards and scored 10 points against the Horned Frogs. Her first double-double was back in November in a big win against Southeast Missouri State when she finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

UT's win over TCU marks the women's team's third-straight conference win. The Horns sit at fourth in the Big 12 with a 4-2 conference record.

Texas is scheduled to host Kansas State at Frank Erwin on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., according to texassports.com.

