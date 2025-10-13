VIDEO: Austin police officer on restricted duty after punching man on 6th Street

The Brief An Austin police officer was caught on camera punching a man on 6th Street over the weekend Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is calling on APD Chief Lisa Davis to fire the officer The officer was placed on restricted duty and has not been identified yet



An Austin police officer is no longer patrolling after being seen punching someone on Sixth Street in Downtown Austin over the weekend.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is calling for the officer to be terminated.

The backstory:

Video from Friday night on Sixth Street showed an officer on top of someone, punching him. Another officer then gets on top of the person, and punches him, too. It appears some sort of drink was thrown at the officer. He gets up, pushes people back, then puts a woman’s hands behind her back. The man in the orange is seen saying something to the officer. The officer, walking with the woman, eventually lets her go and punches the person in the orange shirt. People can be heard yelling.

In a statement, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said she shares the community’s concern and takes the matter very seriously. An unnamed officer is no longer patrolling and has been placed on restricted duty while the department, along with the Office of Police Oversight, investigates.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement the action is "inexcusable and indefensible." He is calling on the chief to fire the officer.

Dig deeper:

The Austin Police Association President, Michael Bullock, said more information is needed.

"Making conclusions based on that little information is not just detrimental to an unbiased investigative process, but it's also irresponsible because it's an unfair assessment of what actually happened," Bullock said.

Court documents state before all of this was captured on camera, an officer was trying to break up a fight when he was "unexpectedly attacked from behind" by a man named Johnny Acuna Jacobo. The officer said "the blows caused immediate, sharp pain, and disorientation." The affidavit said the officer took Jacobo to the ground, and he started punching him in the face with closed fists to restrain him.

Jacobo Acuna, 19

"If officers are being assaulted and they're being encroached on, you're on Sixth Street, it's known to have guns, knives, weapons, drugs, all kinds of different things, people are intoxicated, again alcohol or drugs can be involved, fights happen all the time. It's an extremely violent environment, and you have two officers that are trying to deal with the situation alone. Those are all factors that play into what an officer's response would be. But again, right now we don't have enough information to say if any wrongdoing has occurred or not," Bullock said.

Jacobo, 19, is charged with assault on a peace officer. He is in the Travis County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The officer placed on restricted duty has not been identified yet. The person in the video wearing the orange shirt hasn’t been identified yet.

What they're saying:

Statement from Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis:

"I understand that our community is seeking more information regarding the incident that occurred on Sixth Street, where an individual was struck by an officer during a crowd control incident. I want to assure our community that I take these matters very seriously and remain fully committed to ensuring a thorough, transparent, and timely investigation. The officer involved has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Like in any case, due process must be followed, which includes a comprehensive review of all camera footage, interviews with the officer, witnesses, and others who were present, followed by a hearing.

APD’s investigation has identified more body worn camera, and we are investigating another use of force incident. The same process will be followed-review of camera footage, interview officers, witnesses and others present. This incident is still an ongoing investigation until a thorough review has been completed.

I do want to stress; both incidents are being reviewed in their entirety. As these investigations move forward, we will continue to share updates with our community. I encourage anyone who may have additional information related to either incident to contact the APD Special Investigations Unit (512)974-6840.

Our community’s trust is built through transparency, accountability, and open communication, and that remains my commitment throughout this process."

Statement from Mayor Kirk Watson:

"I have seen the video of an Austin Police Officer on 6th Street last night. The action is inexcusable and indefensible. There is no room in APD for such violent behavior or for someone who claims to be a public servant and acts that way.

I know that Chief Davis will take appropriate action, including action that leads to termination.

Again, there is no room for such offensive, ridiculous action."

Statement from Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock:

"The Austin Police Association is deeply disappointed by Mayor Watson’s recent public comments regarding an ongoing incident involving an Austin Police Department officer. The Mayor’s statement represents a knee-jerk reaction that undermines both due process and the principle of impartiality that should guide all public officials, especially before all facts are known.

Public confidence in our accountability system relies on the careful examination of evidence and adherence to procedure - not on political soundbites or public pressure. Condemning an officer before an investigation is complete not only jeopardizes the integrity of that process but also sends a dangerous message to every member of law enforcement who serves this city with dedication and restraint under intense and often volatile circumstances.

The Austin Police Association fully supports accountability and transparency. However, accountability must be grounded in facts, not assumptions. It is crucial that both city leaders and the public allow the investigative process to unfold before making determinations about fault or discipline.

Our officers deserve the same fundamental fairness that every citizen is guaranteed under the law. We urge Mayor Watson and all city officials to exercise restraint, respect the investigative process, and avoid statements that could prejudice outcomes or fuel unnecessary division within our community.

The Austin Police Association remains committed to representing our officers with integrity and ensuring that truth - not politics - guides every decision related to their service and conduct."