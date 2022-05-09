Video shows Texas driver intentionally crashing into another vehicle

The Austin Police Department is searching for the driver of a Lexus who intentionally crashed into another vehicle, causing serious injuries for the other driver, police said.

Austin police said on March 23, officers responded to a crash in the 8800 block of N Mopac at the US Highway 183 interchange entrance ramp.

The driver of a white Lexus IS 300 drove recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers. As the driver of the Lexus approached the HWY 183 entrance ramp, he placed his hand through the sunroof to flip off a driver of a white Dodge pickup. Police said the driver of the Lexus randomly targeted the other driver.

The driver of the Lexus then traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge, nearly causing it to flip over concrete barriers.

The driver of the Dodge had several injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident, such as the vehicle license plate, suspect identity, or other violent crime, is urged to call APD. The public can call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-6664, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or the new Crime Stoppers App. Also, you can submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.