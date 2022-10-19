Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family

A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras.

Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.

"I don't have anything. I have nothing at all," Nassar says.

Around 2:30 a.m. on October 16, Nassar's dash cameras captured not karaoke but the moment a car slammed into him on MoPac.

"He was driving so fast and I don't know how he lost the control in his car and he came straight and hit me from the back. It was so scary because I have a passenger," Nassar says.

Nassar and his female passenger were not hurt. He says the man driving the other vehicle walked away.

"They didn't find him. And it was in a highway. So there's nowhere to go," Nassar says.

This was actually the second car of Nassar's that has been totaled on the job in just one month.

There have been almost 10,000 crashes in Austin this year. Last year, the Austin Police Department suspended their motors and DWI units due to staffing.

It's not clear if the staffing change has impacted crash data but the two crashes Nassar have been through have certainly impacted his life.

Nassar, a father of three, took a big financial hit replacing his first car and now with a high insurance deductible he doesn't think he can afford to replace a second.

"You know, you have a wife, you have kids. Uh, life is not easy. They raise the rent. Like it's too much," Nassar says.