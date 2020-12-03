Video: Plane lands on I-35W in Arden Hills

New video from traffic cameras on I-35W show a small plane landing on the interstate and crashing into a vehicle Wednesday night.

The video shows the plane quickly decreasing altitude heading north and landing safely on the interstate before colliding with a car also heading north. Cars behind the crash stopped short of the scene as emergency crews begin to arrive.

The State Patrol said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on I-35W in Arden Hills, Minnesota. There were no injuries reported as a result of the emergency landing.

The pilot was identified as Craig Gifford, 52, of Minneapolis. He was flying a single-engine Bellanca Viking plant.

Preliminary information from the FAA showed there were two people on the plane at the time.

The interstate was closed for hours as crews cleaned up the crash and removed the plane.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board.