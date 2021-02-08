Expand / Collapse search

WisDOT video shows crash of truck that fell 70 feet in Zoo Interchange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Truck falls off overpass in Zoo Interchange

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation just released video of that incident on Saturday in which a pickup truck went off an overpass -- and landed upright below.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video has been released by the Department of Transportation of a single-car crash that happened in the Zoo Interchange Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

Authorities said a pickup truck lost control, skidded off the south Zoo Interchange ramp and dropped 70 feet, landing upright on westbound I-94 below.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Pickup truck falls from overpass in Zoo Interchange

Pickup truck falls from overpass in Zoo Interchange

When deputies arrived, two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the driver and sole occupant. The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver was headed from the east to the south ramp when the vehicle traveled up a snowbank and went over the barrier wall. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic resumed around 3 p.m., after an hours-long closure.