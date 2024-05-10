Body-camera video released of deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department has released body-camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting in northwest Austin in April.

Austin police said on April 27, around 12:14 a.m., Austin 911 received a call reporting there was a person walking around with a gun at the Summer Grove apartment complex at 7905 San Felipe Boulevard.

Another person reported seeing a white man wearing black clothing walking around the complex with a black rifle. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and that the man had four to five Hispanic males at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, around 12:22 a.m., they entered the apartment complex on foot, searching for the disturbance and any injured people. Officers found a person who provided an additional description of the suspect and directed the officers to the suspect’s last known location.

At 12:33 a.m., officers moved further into the apartment complex and found several people in front of an apartment building and made contact with them. Officers identified themselves stating, "Austin Police, show me your hands," and repeated the same command in Spanish.

At 12:35 a.m., an armed individual, later identified as Thomas Dray Price, emerged from the breezeway of the building holding a firearm. Officers gave verbal commands to Price to include, "hands up" and "drop the gun" several times. However, Price did not comply with the officers’ commands. He raised a firearm and pointed the firearm in the direction of the officers.

Officer Adam Reinhart and Officer Kai Finch discharged their department-approved firearms, striking Price.

Officers administered attempted life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived. Price was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

No one else was injured, APD said.

Currently, there are no charges pending, though the case remains under active investigation.

The two officers who discharged their department-approved firearms are Officer Adam Reinhart, who has four years and three months of service with the department, and Officer Kai Finch, who has one year and five months of service with the department.

Per APD protocol, Officers Reinhart and Finch have been placed on administrative leave.

Officer Peter Miller was not an officer in this incident. However, video and audio captured by his body-worn camera is being released to help better understand the sequence of events.

"APD continues to work diligently to build trust within our community. As per our policy, we share information about a critical incident within ten business days of its occurrence. Transparency and accountability are key to our ability to serve the Austin community, so we will provide an account of this critical incident to help you understand the chain of events," Austin police said in a statement.

The following videos were released by the Austin Police Department:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.