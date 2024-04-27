APD officers shoot, kill armed suspect at Northwest Austin apartment complex

article

Austin police officers shot and killed an armed suspect at an apartment complex in Northwest Austin Saturday morning.

It all started Friday around 11:34 p.m. when police received two 911 calls reporting loud music coming from cars in the parking lot of an apartment located at 7905 San Felipe Blvd.

About 30 minutes later, police say 911 callers began reporting a subject wearing black walking around with a gun. One caller said it was an AR.

Seconds later, police say multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and said that a subject had 4 to 5 Hispanic males held at gunpoint.

Officers were immediately dispatched at that time. As they were on their way, callers reported hearing arguments, multiple gunshots and seeing suspects in vehicles leaving the scene.

The first two officers arrived at the apartment complex at 12:20 a.m. and began searching for the disturbance.

Additional officers arrived, and at 12:34 a.m., officers came upon a group in the parking lot and identified themselves as Austin police.

Police say that's when a suspect wearing black stepped out from the breezeway of a building holding a gun.

Officers announced, "Austin police. Show me your hands," and repeated the command, "Show me your hands" in Spanish.

Police say officers repeated additional commands, "Hands up" and "Drop the gun" several times at the suspect, but they say the suspect did not comply and raised the gun towards the officers.

At 12:36 a.m., two officers opened fire at the suspect, striking him. Officers administered first aid and attempted life-saving measures.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m.

Police on scene were unsure if there were other armed suspects in the apartment where this suspect came from, so they called in the SWAT team.

SWAT eventually made entry, but no other people were found.

Per APD policy, the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty.

One officer has four years of service and the other has two years of service.

Anyone with information is being asked to call APD at 512-974-6840 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.