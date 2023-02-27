Video shows Amazon delivery driver hitting, killing dog at Maryland home

A Calvert County, MD family is mourning the loss of their pet after an Amazon delivery driver was seen on their home security camera backing down their driveway, hitting and killing the family's dog Starr.

The incident happened at Troop Ct. in Sunderland, Maryland on Feb. 21 around 5:57 p.m. Video captured from the family's home security camera shows an Amazon delivery driver pulling up in the driveway and the dog walking around the front yard.

Eventually, the Amazon delivery driver starts to back out of the driveway and the dog is seen behind the back tires of the van.

The security footage shows the delivery driver stopping, pulling forward again and leaving the home without exiting the van to alert the homeowners.

Starr's owner says the dog died within minutes of the incident. The Calvert County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Starr's owner also says Amazon was contacted about the incident. Initially, the family says they were offered a $5 account credit and a free wind chime.

The family was contacted again on Sunday and Amazon offered to pay Starr's vet expenses and give the family a free postal drop box to put at the end of their driveway.

Starr's owners say they asked about vehicle backup cameras, sensors and more. Amazon says that all delivery vehicles are not equipped with those safety features.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in Starr's name that aims to give her justice and to improve the safety of all deliveries

