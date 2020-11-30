Expand / Collapse search

Video shows dolphin leaping alongside foil boarder off southwest Florida coast

By Fox 13 News staff
Dolphin leaps alongside foil boarder off the coast of Naples

(Courtesy: Matthew Smith and Shannon Sternberg)

NAPLES, Fla. - A dolphin decided to join in the fun as a man went foil boarding off the coast of southwest Florida over the weekend.

Matthew Smith and his wife Shannon Sternberg were enjoying a day out on the water off the Naples coast on Sunday as he went foil boarding -- where a fin attached to the bottom of a surfboard causes it to lift out of the water, allowing the rider to surf a few feet above the waves.

Sternberg recorded video showing a dolphin leaping next to Smith several times as they glided through the water.

Smith also shared a second video of two dolphins swimming just behind their boat. He said the pair kept up with them for over four minutes as they sped off the coast.

"Didn't think the day could better than when we were first cruising earlier... I was way off!" Smith wrote. "Finally able to share a wake with the locals!"
 