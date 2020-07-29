Video shows witnesses rushing to aid of driver accelerating into back of bus amid medical emergency

Dramatic video shows several witnesses attempting to rescue a man after he crashed and accelerated into the back of a city bus amid a medical emergency.

Rene Steven Brand recorded most of the incident which took place on July 28 in Wichita, Kansas.

In the video, a black SUV, which had crashed into the rear of a City of Wichita Transit bus, appeared to accelerate forward into the bus, spinning its tires as the bus apparently fights to remain stopped.

The footage then shows several witnesses running up to the car in an attempt to rescue the driver inside. One man in particular is seen busting open the passenger side window of the SUV in an attempt to get to the driver.

"I couldn’t believe he kept trying — but so thankful he did," Brand said. “He was a complete stranger but he was a hero to everyone that could have been in the path of this vehicle that could have broke loose at any time.”

“It could have caused so much damage — he saved lives for sure,” Brand added.

Police officers who responded to the crash said the driver was a 41-year-old male who they believed experienced a medical emergency prior to the collision.

The unidentified male suffered only minor injuries before witnesses pulled him out of the wreck and to safety, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Storyful contributed to this report.