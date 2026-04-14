APD looking for suspect in February bus stop stabbing

The Brief APD looking for suspect in stabbing at downtown bus stop in February Stabbing happened at a stop in the 300 block of Lavaca Surveillance video shows the suspect boarding and exiting a bus at the scene



Austin police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a CapMetro bus stop in February.

RELATED COVERAGE: CapMetro police handles series of recent stabbings; gives update on bus safety

What we know:

On Feb. 19, Austin police responded to reports of a stabbing at a CapMetro bus stop in the 300 block of Lavaca.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from significant injuries and bleeding heavily. Officers and ATCEMS medics provided lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from multiple sources that show the suspect boarding a bus and getting off at the scene.

Images of the suspect from before and after the stabbing are below:

(Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-4429.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Recent stabbings on CapMetro buses

Dig deeper:

CapMetro has also seen a series of stabbings on buses since the beginning of the year.

Two stabbings happened on buses within a week of each other in late January.

The first stabbing happened on Jan. 24 at around 4 p.m. in Northeast Austin on Cameron Road.

CapMetro Police said Sergio Diaz was at the front of a bus, walked to the middle, then stabbed a man three times, twice in his back and once in his chest.

Police said Diaz ran away but was later identified and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sergio Diaz, 46

The second stabbing happened on Jan. 29 at around 7 p.m. in Downtown Austin at Fifth and Lavaca.

Police said Vikki Osborne told police a man got on the bus drunk, started saying racial slurs and things she deemed offensive. She threatened to stab him, he said, ‘go ahead then,’ and she did, in the chest.

Osborne was arrested for aggravated assault.

Osborne is being held in the Travis County Jail on $3,000 bond. Sergio is being held on $30,000 bond.

Rogerio Martinez

In early March, two people were injured in a stabbing on a South Lamar bus mid-afternoon during SXSW 2026. A Good Samaritan who stepped in sustained serious injuries.

On March 13, around 1:34 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call on a CapMetro bus in the 2000 block of S. Lamar Blvd.

When officers responded, they found and detained one person. He was later identified as Rogerio Martinez.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the other victim was in critical condition.