Expand / Collapse search

Video shows tiny toy truck being transported on hulking flatbed truck in Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Unusual
FOX 7 Austin

Video shows tiny toy truck being transported on hulking flatbed truck in Texas

Credit: Michael D Beard via Storyful

WACO, Texas - Drivers on I-35 in Texas saw an unusual sight. 

A single tiny toy truck was being transported on a hulking flatbed truck in Waco. 

The amusing footage was captured by Fox 4 Storm chaser Michael D Beard while he was driving on Interstate 35. The video opens with a look at the tiny truck on the flatbed truck from behind. 

The tiny yellow toy truck is barely visible on the enormous freight hauler as other cars zoom by. 

It is unclear how the tiny truck was secured onto the flatbed truck.

Storyful contributed to this article

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter