VIDEO: Young suspects seen dumping stolen car from Austin

article

The Brief Several young suspects were seen dumping a stolen vehicle Mustang Ridge PD said the stolen vehicle was found in the 600 block of E Lone Star Drive The vehicle was reported stolen in Austin



Mustang Ridge police are asking for help identifying the young suspects seen dumping a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of E Lone Star Drive.

The suspicious vehicle was found to be stolen from Austin around 2 a.m.

In surveillance camera footage, several young suspects were seen leaving the vehicle. Footage caught them dumping the stolen vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the suspects seen leaving the vehicle, call 512-801-0190.