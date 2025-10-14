Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Young suspects seen dumping stolen car from Austin

Published  October 14, 2025 4:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
The Brief

    • Several young suspects were seen dumping a stolen vehicle
    • Mustang Ridge PD said the stolen vehicle was found in the 600 block of E Lone Star Drive
    • The vehicle was reported stolen in Austin

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Mustang Ridge police are asking for help identifying the young suspects seen dumping a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police said in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of E Lone Star Drive.

The suspicious vehicle was found to be stolen from Austin around 2 a.m.

Mustang Ridge police are asking for help identifying the suspects who were seen dumping a stolen vehicle. (Credit: Mustang Ridge Police Department)

In surveillance camera footage, several young suspects were seen leaving the vehicle. Footage caught them dumping the stolen vehicle. 

If anyone has any information on the suspects seen leaving the vehicle, call 512-801-0190. 

The Source: Information from the Mustang Ridge Police Department

