Police searching for mail thief near UT Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a woman who stole mail from an apartment complex near UT Austin.

Police said on July 17, around 3:30 a.m., the suspect broke into the Villas on Guadalupe apartment complex's, 2810 Hemphill Park, community mail room. The suspect then used force to open individual mail boxes.

The suspect stole several pieces of mail and gave them to an accomplice who concealed several letters and acted as a "look out." The accomplice is a known mail thief and has been identified.

Police said the mail thief has had multiple offenses.

She is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her early to mid 30s. She has a tattoo on her right shoulder and a "Texas" tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.