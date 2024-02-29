A social media post by the Cedar Park Police Department reminding drivers to slow down went viral, but not for the reason you might think.

CPPD posted a photo of Officer Arroyo and Officer Washington, and apparently Facebook followers liked what they saw.

Many people posted with comments like "I think I need to speed through Cedar Park" and "Good Morning!! Tell me what street I need to go speeding on … my goodness".

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the post had more than 2,500 views and 600 comments.

Some thanked the officers for their service and for keeping the community safe, but many others had different types of compliments for the officers.

A sample of some of the comments:

"I’ll take both…"

"Arrest me, please!"

"All of a sudden I have committed a lot of crimes and need to be arrested by these two."

"That's it! I'm speeding through Cedar Park from now on!!"

"I’ve never broken a law in my life, but for the fellow on the right… I might go to cedar park and do some jaywalking."

"This post can’t be real life. I wanna live there."

Others found the humor in the viral post and comments, "Oh my goodness, yall in the comments have me cackling in my car on my lunch break."

"Speed traps and thirst traps"

But there's some news on at least one of the officers that many people commenting probably don't want to hear.

A person who says they are a family member of Officer Arroyo says he is married with a second child on the way.