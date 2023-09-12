Viral TikTok by man living in North Austin homeless shelter: "It's changed my life"

The man behind a viral TikTok video, showing what he says it’s really like living in a North Austin homeless shelter, is speaking out. John-David MacIntosh made the video after recent criticism about conditions at the city’s Northbridge Shelter.

"I’ve been here for almost three months and I really enjoyed it," MacIntosh said in the video.

MacIntosh moved into the shelter on the I-35 service road near US-183 in June, after spending the previous year and a half living in camps. Northbridge was opened in 2021 by the City of Austin as part of its HEAL Initiative, not long after the city’s camping ban was reinstated. It has faced criticism in recent weeks, with concerns raised about issues like cleanliness, quality of food, fighting, drugs and security.

That, MacIntosh says, is what prompted him to make the video to, in his words, "set the record straight." He says no one at the shelter asked or told him to shoot the video.

"There’s room checks three times a week, really good security," MacIntosh said in the video. "For breakfast, we got wheat toast, eggs, jelly and grits, which is delicious."

Speaking with FOX 7 Monday afternoon, MacIntosh says his experience has been very positive.

"It's changed my life. I mean, absolutely," said MacIntosh.

He says the facility is clean and the staff is kind, and any issues with drugs or violence have been swiftly addressed.

"They’re doing a good job. It's great," said MacIntosh. "It’s not like a prison. They're very respectful and polite and treat you like an adult, but they keep an eye on you."

In a statement, a city spokesperson said in part:

"Austin Public Health (APH) is aware of the recent allegations raised concerning Northbridge. We want to emphasize our commitment to transparency and accountability in all matters, especially those about the well-being of our clients and staff.

We take all reports seriously, regardless of their nature or source. Austin Public Health’s Internal Auditor is leading the investigation, and actively collaborating with several departments. It is our duty to investigate any concerns that are brought to our attention, and we are committed to doing so with the utmost urgency and diligence."

"We at the city take the concerns that were raised very seriously. We want these shelters to be a place where individuals are safe and where they are receiving the services necessary to ultimately get into housing and be successful," said City Council member Ryan Alter, who represents District 5.

Alter hopes to see more shelters and housing in the future. He recently spearheaded the HOPE fund, an endowment enabling the city to raise more money to tackle homeless-related issues, with thousands of people still in need of a place to stay.

"At its fundamental level, making investments in addressing homelessness is making investments in people, right? We are helping someone get off the streets and out of a situation that none of us would want to find ourselves," said Alter.

"Not everyone is a drunk, a drug addict or an alcoholic. That's not always true," said MacIntosh. "If people would understand that mental illness is the core of it all."

For MacIntosh, it was a neurological condition coupled with financial issues that led him to be homeless. But now he’s working part-time and rebuilding his career as a home remodeler.

"This experience is going to get me back into my business and get me back successful again," said MacIntosh.

He says being at Northbridge is the hand up he’s needed.

"I don't give up, so I always knew I'd come out of it, said MacIntosh. "But now, for sure, I can do it. I’m doing it."