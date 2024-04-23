Drugs, handguns seized, 3 arrested in Georgetown: WCSO
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Three people were arrested after a search warrant uncovered a "significant amount" of drugs, weapons and paraphernalia, officials say.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit, alongside SWAT and K9 units, executed the warrant at a location on Pinnacle Drive in Georgetown on April 18.
Officials confiscated:
(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
- Approximately 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana
- Approximately 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine
- Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Approximately 29.1 grams of suspected fentanyl (equivalent to around 206 pills)
- Approximately 140.7 grams of suspected THC
- Approximately $13,000 in cash
- Two handguns with magazines and ammunition
- Paraphernalia and cell phones
28-year-old Patrick Jones, 37-year-old Shirley Erickson, and 18-year-old Izaiah Miller were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
Patrick Jones (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Jones has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl, manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Shirley Erickson (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Erickson has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl and manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC.
Izaiah Miller (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Miller was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine.