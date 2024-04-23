Expand / Collapse search

Drugs, handguns seized, 3 arrested in Georgetown: WCSO

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 23, 2024 1:28pm CDT
Georgetown
FOX 7 Austin
article

From left, Patrick Jones, Shirley Erickson and Izaiah Miller (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Three people were arrested after a search warrant uncovered a "significant amount" of drugs, weapons and paraphernalia, officials say.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit, alongside SWAT and K9 units, executed the warrant at a location on Pinnacle Drive in Georgetown on April 18.

Officials confiscated: 

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

  • Approximately 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine
  • Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • Approximately 29.1 grams of suspected fentanyl (equivalent to around 206 pills)
  • Approximately 140.7 grams of suspected THC
  • Approximately $13,000 in cash
  • Two handguns with magazines and ammunition
  • Paraphernalia and cell phones

28-year-old Patrick Jones, 37-year-old Shirley Erickson, and 18-year-old Izaiah Miller were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Patrick Jones (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Jones has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl, manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shirley Erickson (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Erickson has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl and manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC.

Izaiah Miller (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Miller was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine.