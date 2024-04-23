Drugs, handguns seized, 3 arrested in Georgetown: WCSO

article

Three people were arrested after a search warrant uncovered a "significant amount" of drugs, weapons and paraphernalia, officials say.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Organized Crime Unit, alongside SWAT and K9 units, executed the warrant at a location on Pinnacle Drive in Georgetown on April 18.

Officials confiscated:

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Approximately 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana

Approximately 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 22.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 29.1 grams of suspected fentanyl (equivalent to around 206 pills)

Approximately 140.7 grams of suspected THC

Approximately $13,000 in cash

Two handguns with magazines and ammunition

Paraphernalia and cell phones

28-year-old Patrick Jones, 37-year-old Shirley Erickson, and 18-year-old Izaiah Miller were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Patrick Jones (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Jones has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl, manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Shirley Erickson (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Erickson has been charged with manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the fentanyl and manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance for the THC.

Izaiah Miller (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Miller was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine.