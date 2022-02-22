Virtual meeting being held to discuss CROWN Act in Austin community

The Office of Civil Rights is hosting a virtual meeting focusing on the CROWN Act. The Crown Act stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair".

Austin City Council has directed the city manager to work with stakeholders, including civil rights organizations, organizations representing the interests of workers and protected classes, and businesses, on further recommendations for this civil rights ordinance and for the Civil Rights Office.

The CROWN Act was first introduced in 2019 to eliminate hair discrimination across the country as part of a national movement driven by the CROWN Coalition. So far, 12 states have passed the legislation, amending the definition of the word "race" to include protections against hair discrimination.

The first community forum to discuss the CROWN Act will help by gathering community input about protections necessary for people to be themselves and comfortable with wearing their natural hair and protective hairstyles to work, in educational environments, in housing, the business space and everywhere we exist.

The virtual meetings will begin Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. To participate, community members can RSVP here.

