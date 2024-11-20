Viruses spreading across Austin before holiday season

As the weather cools and the holidays draw near, more viruses are spreading.

It’s that time of year again.

"As fall comes and as the weather gets colder, we definitely see more respiratory cases," said Dr. Kevin Smith, Emergency Medicine Physician at St. David's Children's Hospital.

Doctors in Austin say they’re seeing an increase in patients coming in with RSV, Pneumonia and Whooping Cough.

St. David's Healthcare said patients coming in range from children to adults across its health system.

Dr. Kevin Smith is an Emergency Medicine Physician at St. David's Children's Hospital. He says a lot of the respiratory symptoms are similar, which makes it difficult to pinpoint which one you have.

"Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, and it can be caused by all kinds of things: viruses, bacteria, even fungi," said Dr. Smith.

Symptoms of pneumonia include a cough, fever, or shortness of breath. While RSV is similar to Flu-like symptoms, with a runny nose, cough and congestion.

As for who is most at risk, "In particularly small children, children, less than one. They can have a much more challenging time in terms of the degree of respiratory distress," said Dr. Smith.

Then there's Whooping Cough, which often results in a cough that can last for weeks at a time.

"Whooping Cough or Pertussis is more present this year," Dr. Smith said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting a spike in Pertussis cases in 2024 with about triple the number of cases reported so far this year compared with the same period in 2023.

Texas DSHS says the best way to protect against whooping cough is to get the vaccine.

But Dr. Smith says the real challenge that lies ahead is the holidays.

"As we go into December and January, we'll see more and more respiratory cases. And there does reach kind of a tipping point where, you know, there is a wave of children, so to speak, and we're starting to feel a little bit of that," said Dr. Smith.

But there are things you can do to keep yourself healthier from viruses. Stay home when you are sick and go to the doctor if your symptoms worsen.

There is some good news, Dr. Smith says COVID numbers are down, and Flu cases have remained consistent with years past.