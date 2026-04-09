Vocal Texas raises concerns about how Austin handles homeless encampment cleanups

The Brief Vocal Texas is raising concerns about how the city is handling homeless encampment cleanups Advocates say sweeps do nothing to solve homelessness and further harm individuals and destabilize communities The city has responded



Homeless advocates are raising concerns about how the City of Austin is handling encampment cleanups.

An advocacy group says these encampment sweeps are inhumane, costly, and ineffective, while the city defends its approach.

What they're saying:

Vocal Texas, a homeless nonprofit, hosted a press conference near the Terrazas Library along E. Cesar Chavez where the encampment sweeps took place.

The group says rather than offering support, the enforcement response displaced residents, cut off access to food, destroyed personal belongings, and even ended in an arrest.

Advocates say that sweeps do nothing to solve homelessness and further harm individuals and destabilize communities.

Vocal Texas argues police should not be leading these operations and says social service providers would be better equipped to handle them.

"What we're here to talk about is how these sweeps are, they lead people, they drive people further into crisis. When your documents get thrown away, your medications, all of your survival gear, this is not the way to solve homelessness. And it's actually the very opposite to what the city says it's doing in terms of compassionately meeting people where they are and providing services to people," said Paulette Soltani, co-director Vocal Texas.

Vocal Texas says it plans to take its concerns to city council next month.

City of Austin responds

The other side:

"There's nobody in the city from my staff or from APD that wants to take people's personal possessions. We're not trying to take people's medication or IDs or birth certificates or anything that you need for your day-to-day living. And so, I know APD officials went back and reviewed the body camera footage to see if their officers acted inappropriately or took anything. They didn't see any evidence of that," said David Gray, director of Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations.

Austin Homeless Strategies and Operations director David Gray says the area is part of the city’s HEAL initiative, which means outreach teams spend about a week connecting with people in the encampment, offering shelter and services, before a large-scale cleanup takes place.

He adds the location is also designated as a "keep clear" site, with the goal of preserving the city’s investment and limiting future encampments after people are moved into shelter.

Gray also says anyone who may have lost belongings during the sweep can contact the homeless strategy office or visit the One Texas Center to recover their items.