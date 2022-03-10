Volkswagen Microbus reborn as ID. Buzz electric minivan

article

The bus is back and bringing some buzz with it.

Five years after it was previewed with a concept vehicle at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show , the final production version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been revealed.

The ID. Buzz is roughly the same size as an ID. 4. (Volkswagen)

The all-electric minivan features throwback styling inspired by the classic VW Microbus and is built on the same platform as the ID. 4 SUV .

The initial model is about the same length as the compact ID. 4, but a long-wheelbase version will be introduced when the ID. Buzz goes on sale in the U.S. in 2024.

The ID. Buzz interior features modern styling and a mix of recycled and vegan materials. (Volkswagen)

The European model features an 82 kWh battery pack and 201 hp electric motor driving the rear wheels, much like the original rear-engine Microbus.

The ID. Buzz will be available with several seating configurations. (Volkswagen)

Its official driving range has not yet been announced, but the ID. 4 with the same battery and powertrain is rated for 260 miles between charges in the U.S.

VW will also sell an ID. Buzz cargo model. (Volkswagen)

The ID. Buzz's curved-box body can accommodate up to three rows of seating and there is also a cargo model with 137 cubic feet of cargo space. The modern styling is trimmed with a mix of recycled and vegan materials.

The ID. Buzz cargo version can fit two European pallets inside. (Volkswagen)

A full suite of electronic driver aids will be offered that includes a lane-keeping system that uses "swarm data" gathered from other vehicles to help guide the vehicle within a lane.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the U.S. version will be revealed next year.

