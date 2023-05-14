Volunteer chaplain provides comfort to colleagues of fallen Cameron officer

On Wednesday Night, Cameron police responded to a call about a shooting at a home. When they searched the home, they say they were confronted by the suspect who started shooting at officers.

Sergeant Joshua Clouse was shot and taken to a hospital where he died. The suspect, Albert Acosta, was shot and killed at the scene.

A Central Texas volunteer chaplain with Operation Safety 91 is offering support and prayers to the Cameron police department as they grieve this loss.

"We just love the opportunity to be able to minister through OS 91," Chaplain Ron Leonard said.

Chaplain Leonard and his therapy dog Molly help law enforcement in Central Texas by providing food — about 25 hundred goodie bags — and comfort to officers.

"Molly now has been to over 5000 visits and she has been out there ministering to people and just just doing the unconditional love what a dog will do," Chaplain Leonard said.

MORE COVERAGE FROM CAMERON: Community continues to mourn deaths of former Cameron high school athletes

Chaplain Leonard says he just wants to help others. He's been doing this work for about 15 years.

"When an officer, man or woman, goes down in the line of duty, it's not just an agency that suffers, but it's a whole nation," he said. "And so we try to make them understand that, you know, they matter across the country, they matter in what they do. And it's just an opportunity for us to make a difference."

He encourages anyone needing help to visit os91.com for resources.