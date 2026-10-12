Volunteer firefighter in Milam County dies in crash responding to call
article
BUCKHOLTS, Texas - The Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters who died in a crash while responding to a call.
What we know:
26-year-old Rick Joseph Fuentes was headed out in response to a grass-fire call when his truck left the road and rolled over.
Buckholts Volunteer FD announced that Fuentes had died in a social media post on Oct. 11.
What we don't know:
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.
The Source: Information from Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department.