Volunteer firefighter in Milam County dies in crash responding to call

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The Brief Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department announces one of its firefighters died in a crash Rick Joseph Fuentes died when responding to a grassfire call



The Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters who died in a crash while responding to a call.

What we know:

26-year-old Rick Joseph Fuentes was headed out in response to a grass-fire call when his truck left the road and rolled over.

Buckholts Volunteer FD announced that Fuentes had died in a social media post on Oct. 11.

What we don't know:

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.