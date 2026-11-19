The Brief Top leaders in Texas are talking about rebuilding following the midterm elections FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski caught up with Senator Ted Cruz to discuss



Top democrats and republicans in Texas are doing a lot of talking about rebuilding.

Some of the discussions involve finding common ground regarding border walls. Other discussions are focused on mending political fences.

It’s clear something is going to happen next year regarding how Texas will manage border security.

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks on rebuilding

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Border security in Texas

In the Battleground Texas show, it was noted how Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa spoke to President Trump. In recent interviews, Hinojosa said she and the President discussed border security options other than physical barriers.

"Democrats are under a lot of pressure, not even just about affordability, just about doing anything as far as the loud voices that went to the polls to oust Republican leadership. Yes, Democrats have been saying Republicans have led Texas for decades. Now that they have the keys, those same voters are going to be expecting change. It's a matter of how transparent and how educated the voters will be in two years to know if Democrats couldn't accomplish anything because of Republicans blocking anything or did they not even try to reach across the aisle," said Steven Dial of FOX 4 Dallas.

There have been reports that Hinojosa may eliminate funding for Operation Lone Star. Senator Ted Cruz told FOX 7 he supports Trump's promise to send troops to the border if Hinojosa pulls back state resources.

"As long as President Trump is in the White House, we're going to secure the border. I don't know what Gina Hinehosa is going to do. I haven't met her. I called her on election night, congratulated her, but I haven’t met her, and so I don't know. I don't know if she's going to govern from the far left. It's a little disconcerting. The only two things I know that she said she would do are, number one, suggesting that she wouldn't cooperate on securing the border. Democrats have been for open borders a long time. Texas paid the price under Joe Biden. That's not good for our state. And then number two, she said she was going to delist CARE as a terrorist organization. I think that is an enormous mistake," said Senator Cruz.

Rebuilding the Texas GOP

The soon-to-be senior Senator from Texas also talked about rebuilding the Texas GOP after the big sweep by Democrats. Cruz is planning to start up a GOP campaign operation, based in Austin, called Saving Texas.

"We got to rebuild. Texas, I believe, is fundamentally still a conservative state. But this election was a bloodbath, and I think a lot of voters are still stunned at the outcome. Now we have got to do the hard work. We have got to do the hard job of recruiting good candidates on the ground. We got to do the hard work of building infrastructure. We have got to do the hard work of compiling data and fundraising and all the mechanics it takes to put good candidates in each district who can run and build the support from the ground up," said Senator Cruz.

FOX 7 noted that some hardline Republicans are not interested in mending fences with moderates who they have called RINOS (Republicans In Name Only). The broad get-tough approach by GOP hardliners was not endorsed by Cruz. He suggested a major targeted party membership idea.

"I think representatives need to represent their districts. There are districts that are very conservative. They ought to have a conservative representative. There are other districts that are much more moderate. It probably makes sense for them to have more moderate representatives. That's the beauty of representative democracy. If you have different people elected to represent their current constituents. And that's how you win. I've supported many candidates over the years. I'm a big believer, I support the most conservative candidate who can win. I think that is a winning formula, but you've got to be able to win. And I do think sometimes, in battles, people lose sight of the objective is to actually win the election and be able to implement and govern with common sense policies that work. If you can't win the election, you don't get to implement the policies that you're fighting for. And the result instead is that you end up with policies like the policies of California that so many people are fleeing the state to get away from," said Cruz.

Achieving party unity in a short amount of time may be possible, but Greg Groogan with FOX 26 Houston pointed out the rebuilding job will not be easy for Cruz.

"He's the last man standing for Team Red in Texas. That comes with a heaping helping of responsibility. Given the Lone Star State's messy independent middle, it could easily reverse course in 2028. But prospects of that successful counter-attack tumble if the last-man-standing gets distracted from his leadership role, holding the troops together and regrouping with the right strategy and right messaging. Presidential run, I'll just call that aspirational. And at this point anyway, a low percentage play given the emerging field. In the meantime, someone is going to have to keep the MAGA folks from ex-communicating so-called establishment Republicans, many of whom are to be leaving of their own accord in what looks to me like a process of subtraction and not the addition the Republican Party needs," said Groogan.

Cruz said he is not interested, right now, in talking about the party’s Presidential nomination for 2028.

"There'll be plenty of time to figure that out. I'll tell you what I'm focusing my time on right now is saving Texas. We got to turn Texas around. If we don't turn Texas round, nothing else matters," said Cruz.

College sports reform bill

The pressing focus for the senator is his college sports reform bill. It’s pending in the house, but has the legislative clock run out for it?

"We passed it out of the Senate with a huge bipartisan vote. We had 78 senators vote for it. Look, you can't get 78 senators to agree on what time of day it is. And we saw Republicans and Democrats come together and pass this legislation to save college sports, to save the opportunities for hundreds of thousands of young athletes. It's in chaos right now. We need to bring order to college sports. The bill is now in the House. I have been talking with House leadership, with House members. I believe the House will put it on the floor for a vote, likely just after Thanksgiving. And I'm working hard. I'd like to see in the house the same result we had in the Senate, which is a big bipartisan vote. Saving college sports for the athletes, saving it for the fans, saving it, the universities, that's worth doing. And we've got a huge coalition supporting it. And the time to do it is right now," said Cruz.

Amending the Legislation in the House could sack any chance of it getting to the president's desk before January.

Recent widespread tech outages

The Senator also weighed in on the recent Tech Outages. He was asked if he believes that each was a separate breakdown and not a coordinated attack.

"It raises the obvious inference that these were hostile attacks. Now I have spoken with many of those players and individuals concerned there, and they say right now they do not have evidence of an outside attack. And that evidence may appear, it may materialize. I've been pressing them. You know, at some level, whether these specific things were the results of either terrorists or foreign nations that are our enemies attacking us, or whether they were simply software failures, a router failure in the case of the ground stop. Regardless, what is indisputable is we have enormous vulnerabilities to these sorts of attacks. To hostile attacks from terrorists, from hostile states, and we need to be doing much more to protect ourselves against that threat. It's one of the reasons why I have been leading the fight in the Senate for America to win the race for AI against China. Because if China wins the AI race, it would mean China would have more advanced AI and be able to hack into our critical systems, and we wouldn't have the AI to defend ourselves. It's a race. We’re talking about national security. We're talking about the security of our financial system. That we have to have the leading technology. Because it is a hundred percent that the threats are out there, and they're growing," said Cruz.