The Brief Austin man pleads guilty to posting violent threats on social media towards FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI employees One post threatened to "kidnap and gender reassign" Patel Some of the threats were made after the FBI contacted him and made him aware he was being investigated



An Austin man is now facing up to five years in federal prison for making violent threats on social media towards FBI Director Kash Patel and other FBI employees.

One of the posts on X threatened to "kidnap and gender reassign" Patel.

What they're saying:

46-year-old Michael James Argo pled guilty in federal court last week to one count of interstate communications with threat to injure or kidnap, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court documents say that in June, Argo had posted several public threats on his X account to injure and murder Patel and FBI employees. On July 30, the FBI contacted Argo about those threats.

Despite knowing he was under investigation, Argo posted more threats between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18 to injure, murder and kidnap Patel, says the US Attorney's Office.

Some of the posts mentioned in a Sept. 20 criminal complaint include a threat to "kidnap and gender reassign" Patel, photos of Argo brandishing a firearm and a threat against the agent who initially contacted him in July.

What's next:

Argo faces up to five years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, says the US Attorney's Office.