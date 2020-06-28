VP Mike Pence, Gov. Abbott discuss COVID-19 in Dallas

Vice President Mike Pence was in Dallas on Sunday to speak at First Baptist Dallas church.

While in Dallas, he also met with Governor Greg Abbott to discuss COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Governor Abbott said the virus has taken a “swift and dangerous” turn in Texas. The Vice President added that while Texans have shown great resilience in flattening the curve, about two weeks ago, “something changed.”

RELATED: Mike Pence visits Dallas to get update on COVID-19 response and speak at First Baptist Dallas

This change caused him to come and do a ground-report to assess the situation for himself.

He added that while COVID-19 continues to increase across the state of Texas, he assured Texans, “we are with you.”

Advertisement

On Friday, Governor Abbott paused the re-opening of Texas. He shut down bars and scaled back the capacity of restaurants to 50%. The Vice President agreed with this decision and commended the governor for his leadership.

However, both agreed, that as shown with the recent numbers, Texas needs to get back to where it once was. The Vice President says this includes making sure the state has enough resources, testing abilities, and hospitals are stocked with enough PPE.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

“We are going to make sure that Texas and your healthcare system in Texas have the resources, and the supplies, and the personnel to meet this moment,” Pence said.

Both also agreed that one of the main areas people can step up is wearing a mask.

“We know from experience, it will slow the spread,” Pence said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.