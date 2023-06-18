Waco police searching for missing senior citizen

Waco police are searching for a missing senior citizen who was last seen Wednesday, June 18 in Waco.

66-year-old Joseph De Loa was last seen on foot at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18 in the 2300 block of West Lake Shore Drive in Waco, Texas.

De Loa is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

He is described as:

A white male

5'6" and 135 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a gray beanie with light blue stripes, a button-up shirt, gray pants and shoes.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.