Waco police searching for missing senior citizen
AUSTIN, Texas - Waco police are searching for a missing senior citizen who was last seen Wednesday, June 18 in Waco.
66-year-old Joseph De Loa was last seen on foot at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18 in the 2300 block of West Lake Shore Drive in Waco, Texas.
De Loa is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
He is described as:
- A white male
- 5'6" and 135 lbs
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing a gray beanie with light blue stripes, a button-up shirt, gray pants and shoes.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.