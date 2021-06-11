Walmart and APA! partner to donate dog food to support pet families

Walmart partners with Austin Pets Alive! in celebration of Pet Appreciation Week to provide 500 pounds of dog food to its Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program.

With many families still feeling the effects of COVID-19, Walmart recognizes pets are family members too. Austin area associates donated 500 pounds of its branded Pure Balance Dry Dog Food Formula to the nonprofit’s distribution center located on Cesar Chavez.

"Austin Pets Alive! is grateful for this generous contribution from our local Walmart store to our P.A.S.S. program," said President and CEO of APA! Dr. Ellen Jefferson.

"This donation of pet food will immediately help local families," P.A.S.S. Program Coordinator Lucy Fernandez adds. "Walmart's contribution will also lower the risk of Austin pets being surrendered to a shelter."

Walmart Global Communications Director for the Western U.S., Lauren Willis says, "Walmart is committed to helping our customers treat pets like family, and we are happy to do our part to assist Austin Pets Alive! by supporting their P.A.S.S. program through offering their pet families nutritious food."

"As Walmart continues to expand its growing assortment of pet products and services, we hope families and organizations look to Walmart as a trusted one-stop pet destination," she says.

The donated dog food will help lower the risk of Austin pets being surrendered to a shelter by removing barriers, such as food costs, that may keep pets from staying in their homes.