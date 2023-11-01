Walmart spending big to remodel over 100 stores

article

Walmart announced upgrades to dozens of stores, featuring expanded product selections, better store layouts, and new tech additions to bolster the shopping experience for consumers.

The Arkansas-based retailer is re-launching 117 remodeled stores nationwide on Friday as part of an investment of over $500 million in 30 states.

In a release from Walmart Monday, the company shared that it has invested more than $9 billion in the past two years to upgrade its locations.

Among the changes shoppers will see are new store interiors and exteriors with fresh paint, new signs, LED lighting and more shopping carts and a new checkout design at the front of stores.

For customers who like shopping online, Walmart is bolstering its online grocery pickup and delivery areas.

These revamped locations feature new touchpoints to display products and services offered online through QR codes and digital screens.

Additionally, Walmart is expanding its pharmacies with private screening rooms for pharmacist consultations and services and upgraded vision centers with eyewear choices, the company noted.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





