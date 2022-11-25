Warehouse fire in South Austin under investigation by AFD

article

The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a warehouse fire in South Austin.

The fire happened at The Yard, a mixed-use development, located on East St. Elmo Road near Willow Springs Road and near South Congress Avenue.

Officials say they received a call at around 3:30 am. from medics in an ambulance who saw smoke and flames as they were leaving a hospital.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a back building completely in flames, and it spread to an adjacent building.

AFD says the back building is under renovation and that the building has significant damage. AFD says most of the building has collapsed.

The adjacent building that caught fire is home to the 3-D printing company ICON. No word on the damage to ICON's building.

Officials say 66 firefighters responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.