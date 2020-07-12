Washington Redskins dropping name Monday, according to reports

Whispers that a name change for the Washington Redskins could arrive sooner rather than later are getting louder.

On Sunday, Sports Business Daily – citing a source – indicated that the team that plays in the nation’s capital will make an announcement on Monday.

READ MORE: Washington Redskins name change imminent, according to report

USA Today also reported that an announcement about dropping the name will arrive on Monday.

According to the report, the organization will not assign a new name to the team at this point.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Saturday, another outlet indicated that the name change is imminent when senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson told ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Fort Worth station that “Washington is about to have a new name – over the next 24, 48 hours.”

Advertisement

The Redskins have been under increasing pressure to change their controversial nickname and logo.

Within the last two weeks, FedEx - which owns the naming rights to Washington's stadium - asked the team to change its name.

The program has said it will conduct a "thorough review" of the team's name.

READ MORE: Washington Redskins to conduct review of the team’s name, team officials say

Saturday evening, the Redskins declined to comment on the report from Robinson, saying they will not provide a statement until their review if complete.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE