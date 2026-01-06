Wastewater line breaks in San Gabriel River; trail section closed, emergency repairs underway

article

The Brief Wastewater line in Georgetown suffers ‘major line failure’ Emergency repairs are underway Part of the South San Gabriel River Trail is closed



The City of Georgetown is making emergency repairs to a broken wastewater line in the San Gabriel River.

What we know:

The city says that water utility crews found the overflow Monday morning when they were investigating the Wolf Ranch lift station running above normal conditions.

They found a ‘major line failure’ of a 42-inch wastewater line in the south fork of the San Gabriel River, about a quarter mile west of I-35 and behind the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center.

Operators have reported signs of untreated wastewater at the break and downstream.

Emergency repairs are ongoing.

What we don't know:

The city says that the timeline and cause of the broken line has not been determined yet, but that the amount of untreated wastewater overflowing into the river is in excess of 100,000 gallons.

It is also unknown how long the repairs or any cleanup will take.

The spill has been reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Why you should care:

The spill has led to the closure of a section of the South San Gabriel River Trail to pedestrians.

The public is also advised not to touch the water in San Gabriel Park and in Blue Hole Park, including no swimming, wading or fishing. Pet owners are also advised to keep their pets out of the water.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (City of Georgetown)

What you can do:

The city is sharing the following precautions:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells (not applicable to residents using the City’s water system) located within a half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells (not applicable to residents using the City’s water system) should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

The city says that its water supply remains safe for consumption and that residents who receive water through the city do not need to take any action.