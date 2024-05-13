About 125K gallons of wastewater spills into watershed of Bull Creek

Austin Water crews are cleaning up a sewer spill that took place Monday morning.

The overflow happened because of an equipment malfunction at the lift station on Rock Harbour Drive.

About 125,000 gallons of wastewater went into the watershed of Bull Creek.

This overflow has not affected the City of Austin's drinking water supply.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

If anyone uses a well within half a mile of the overflow, they should boil their water.