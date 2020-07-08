Watch Blues On The Screen

article

Since we can’t gather in Zilker Park, we’re bringing Austin City Limits Radio’s Blues On The Green to your screen! Austin City Limits Radio and FOX 7 Austin have teamed up for the first-ever Blues On The Screen.

We’ll be raising money for Central Texas Food Bank and E4 Youth with a lineup curated by Austin’s own Jackie Venson. Tune in for performances from three of Austin’s most buzzed-about rising stars: Alesia Lani, Kydd Jones and Sam Houston & BLK ODYSSY – and a special set from the legendary Miss Lavelle White.

With your help, Blues On The Screen will be raising money for Central Texas Food Bank and E4 Youth. Central Texas Food Bank works with food donors across the country, financial supporters, and volunteers to fill unmet needs in Central Texas. E4 Youth has helped thousands of youth ages 16 – 22 learn to Engage, Educate, Employ, and Empower themselves.

Blues on the Screen will also be available to live stream right here on our website as well as the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page and the Austin City Limits Radio Facebook page at 7 pm.