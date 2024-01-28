Watch: Fleeing suspect screams, yells for mercy after police dog catches up with him

One of two suspects yelled for police to call back their dog after they ran from authorities in England.

South Yorkshire Police said the two suspects led officers on a high-speed chase through Sheffield on Saturday, and the officers' dog, Luna, had a hand in catching them.

The police released footage showing a white Skoda Fabia failing to stop before the chase ensued.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) assisted officers by providing an aerial view as the suspects got off the car and ran into the woods.

RELATED: Anonymous homeless man rescues, leaves motherless puppies with note at shelter: 'My heart shatters for them'

The suspects were then chased by an officer and Luna. The officer managed to catch one suspect, a 27-year-old man, while Luna captured the other suspect, a 23-year-old man.

"I challenged them, telling them to stand still or Luna would be released. One suspect failed to comply and started to run. I let Luna go, who immediately ran after him and quickly detained him," the officer said.

Footage also showed the 23-year-old yelling and begging for police to call back Luna.

Both suspects were arrested and later released as the investigation continues.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.