WATCH: Historic bridge washed away in Burnet County flooding

The Brief The historic Joppa Iron Truss Bridge in Burnet County was washed away by catastrophic flooding in Central Texas on Friday. Built in 1907 and a state historical marker, it was the last of its kind, now seen floating in floodwaters. Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle shared video of the bridge's destruction.



The historic Joppa bridge in Burnet County was washed away in the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas.

Burnet Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle shared video of the bridge floating in the floodwaters.

The bridge was located east of the new bridge on CR 200.

Joppa Bridge

The backstory:

The Joppa Iron Truss Bridge was built in 1907 near a school and church to help residents reach neighboring towns for business.

The construction was part of a bond package that led to the building of three truss bridges. The Joppa bridge was the only one of the three that was still standing.

The Joppa Iron Truss bridge was no longer in use.

The bridge received a state historical marker in 2017.