WATCH: Historic bridge washed away in Burnet County flooding
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - The historic Joppa bridge in Burnet County was washed away in the catastrophic flooding in Central Texas.
Burnet Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle shared video of the bridge floating in the floodwaters.
The bridge was located east of the new bridge on CR 200.
Joppa Bridge
The backstory:
The Joppa Iron Truss Bridge was built in 1907 near a school and church to help residents reach neighboring towns for business.
The construction was part of a bond package that led to the building of three truss bridges. The Joppa bridge was the only one of the three that was still standing.
The Joppa Iron Truss bridge was no longer in use.
The bridge received a state historical marker in 2017.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle and from Texas Historical Markers.