Watch: Rare 'critically endangered' whitetip shark captured on camera in Cayman Islands

A rare "critically endangered" whitetip shark was caught on an underwater camera by a team of scientists monitoring the marine ecosystem around the Cayman Islands.

The Blue Belt’s Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network project recorded the video using a baited remote underwater video (BRUV) system.

The footage showed the shark taking an interest in a piece of kit and repeatedly swimming into the camera frame.

Scientists said the project is a UK government initiative. They have been working with the Cayman Island’s Department of Environment to deploy BRUVs to help "inform ongoing management and protection" of the islands’ ecosystems.

Whitetip sharks have declined by up to 93% around the world in the last 60 years, ass classified by scientists.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed to this report.