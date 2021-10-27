Morning storms prompt tornado watch, warnings across Houston area

A round of severe morning storms moved through Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing high winds, brief heavy rain, lightning, and potential for tornados.

A tornado watch for several area counties was canceled in the morning. Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as the storms passed through but have since expired.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were reports of a possible tornado touching down around the 100 block of Airway, near Airline and W. Gulf Bank.

Sheriff Gonzalez said there was damage to a home, and the fire department was getting the resident and her pets out of the home. EMS responded to the scene as a precaution.

About 100 miles east of Houston in Orange, Texas, a tornado tore across I-10, whipping up debris and snapping power lines.

Mary Phan, who shared a video of the tornado on Facebook, told Storyful she was driving when she saw debris and what she thought was a fire. She said she looked over then and saw the tornado.

"It was much closer to me than the video is showing," she told Storyful. "It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it."

Houston-area forecast

Following a round of severe morning storms along a cold front, our weather will gradually improve and we’ll even see some sun by the afternoon.

You’ll notice a huge drop in humidity today so beautiful days are ahead.

Look for lows in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s through the weekend.

Storyful contributed to this report.