Water main break causes road closure in Leander

A water main break has forced to shut down an intersection in Leander.

The break happened at North West Drive and West South Street.

The Leander Police Department says the road could be closed all week or even longer as crews repair the main and repave that stretch of road.

Police say traffic in the area will be detoured as follows:

From 183- W South St right on Bagdad St to Broade St.

W South St- left on Windmill Cir, left on Pecan Grove Dr., left on N Treasure Oaks Dr.

From Broade St onto N West Dr.- left on W Willis St.

N West Dr.- left on Municipal Dr to Bagdad.

