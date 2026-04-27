Water main break in Leander; crews on scene

The Brief Water main break in Leander Break has impacted neighborhoods, businesses, schools Westbound Crystal Falls Parkway is closed, eastbound is down to one lane



A water main break in Leander has impacted neighborhoods, businesses and schools, says the city.

Why you should care:

The city says that a private contractor caused damage to a transmission main, a primary feed from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority to the area.

Crews are on site working to repair the water line as quickly and safely as possible, says the city.

(City of Leander)

Water has been shut off and several neighborhoods, businesses, and schools have been affected.

Why you should care:

The city says that westbound Crystal Falls Parkway is closed west of Ronald Reagan Boulevard to about Little George Road.

Eastbound has been reduced to one lane.

(City of Leander)