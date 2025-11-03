Water main break in Riverside: police

The Brief Water main break in Riverside Eastbound lanes of E Riverside Dr shutdown at S Lakeshore Blvd Drivers should use alternate routes, allow extra travel time



A water main break in Riverside has prompted an extended road closure.

What we know:

The water main break is at E Riverside Drive and S Lakeshore Boulevard.

All eastbound lanes on Riverside are shut down at Lakeshore.

What you can do:

Austin police say this is expected to be an extended closure.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates