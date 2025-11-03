Water main break in Riverside: police
AUSTIN, Texas - A water main break in Riverside has prompted an extended road closure.
What we know:
The water main break is at E Riverside Drive and S Lakeshore Boulevard.
All eastbound lanes on Riverside are shut down at Lakeshore.
What you can do:
Austin police say this is expected to be an extended closure.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.
